Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $367,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

