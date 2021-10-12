Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Autodesk by 54.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $276.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

