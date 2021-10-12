Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

