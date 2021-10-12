Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,200 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

