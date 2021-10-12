Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $322,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $2,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

