SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.