SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 56.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

