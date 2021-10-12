SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

