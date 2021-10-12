SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $286.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

