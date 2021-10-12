SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,468 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Herc by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 25.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Herc by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

