Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,703. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$21.50 and a one year high of C$37.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.86.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

