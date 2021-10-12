Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after buying an additional 158,773 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 109,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

