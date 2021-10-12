Shell Asset Management Co. Has $47,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $4,490,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 81.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.