Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $53,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WOOF opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 94.87. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

