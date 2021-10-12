Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $60,000 in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $643,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $301,027.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,704 in the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STEP opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

