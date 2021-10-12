Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,756 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $50,394,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

