Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,357.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,475.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,354.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

