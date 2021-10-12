Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Drops By 82.5%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 277,980 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,908. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

