Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Decreases By 87.5%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPIF remained flat at $$1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

