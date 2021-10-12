Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Declines By 98.4%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EJPRY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 66,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.18.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on East Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.