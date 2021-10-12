Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Decreases By 86.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FEMB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.