Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Decreases By 95.8%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

