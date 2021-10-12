Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Drops By 88.9%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.37 price target (down previously from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

