Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Rises By 3,900.0%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 65.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

