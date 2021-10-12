Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Decreases By 82.6%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 8,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,583. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,351,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

