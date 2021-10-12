Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Declines By 81.9%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 28,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,721. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

