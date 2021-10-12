Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Expands By 1,732.4%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a growth of 1,732.4% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $426,663 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NRGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

