Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Grows By 194,581.8%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,500 shares, a growth of 194,581.8% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 823.7 days.

Shares of PGUUF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

