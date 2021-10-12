Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Grows By 852.0%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a growth of 852.0% from the September 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RPID traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

