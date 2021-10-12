Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Grows By 41,400.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 41,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

