Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Grows By 41,400.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 41,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
Razor Energy Company Profile
