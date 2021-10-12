Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Expands By 2,440.0%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 2,440.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of SPPJY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

