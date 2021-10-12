Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Increases By 1,243.4%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a growth of 1,243.4% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TSCDY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 398,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,568. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

