Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,864 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period.

FENY opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

