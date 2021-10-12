Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.