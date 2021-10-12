Sigma Planning Corp Sells 721 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

