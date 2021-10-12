Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $590.46

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.46 ($7.71) and traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.81). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 541 ($7.07), with a volume of 18,446 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 563.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 590.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £485.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.13.

About Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

