Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

