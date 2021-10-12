SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 92.6% in September

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,746,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SING traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 141,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.57. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

