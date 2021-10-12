Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

