Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 6,366.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smart Cannabis stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Get Smart Cannabis alerts:

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.