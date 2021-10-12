Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.66. Snap One shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. Analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

