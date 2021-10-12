Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Snowflake worth $274,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,434 shares of company stock worth $301,479,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.74.

SNOW opened at $309.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

