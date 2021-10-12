Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €28.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.98 ($31.74).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

EPA GLE opened at €28.34 ($33.34) on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.24.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.