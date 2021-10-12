Soma Equity Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. The New York Times comprises 2.5% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $117,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Anabranch Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% in the first quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after buying an additional 318,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 40.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. 9,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

