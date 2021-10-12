Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,800 shares, a growth of 830.3% from the September 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNOA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,801. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

