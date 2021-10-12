S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 4.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.42. 17,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.35 and its 200-day moving average is $408.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

