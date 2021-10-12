S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of S&P Global worth $221,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $428.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

