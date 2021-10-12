Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 1,085.7% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,603,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SGSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 534,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.12.
