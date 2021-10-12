Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 1,085.7% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,603,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 534,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.