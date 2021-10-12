Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRAD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

