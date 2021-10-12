Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

